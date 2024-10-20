OKC Thunder Have a Set Roster For 2024-25 NBA Season Opener
The Oklahoma City Thunder will begin their 2024-25 campaign on Thursday, Oct. 24 in Denver, taking on the Nuggets in a Nationally Televised game on TNT. This is one of the most anticipated seasons in Thunder history, with Oklahoma City tabbed as the top contenders out West, with a shot to hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy in June.
This preseason, the Thunder have underwent plenty of roster turnover, while still leaning on internal development.
Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is fresh off his second straight season as a top-five MVP finisher leads the way for the Bricktown ballers. He is flanked by a pair of rising stars in Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, who are set to take another step, potentially, an All-Star one.
This offseason, top executive Sam Presti went out and signed Isaiah Hartenstein to a three-year $87 Million dollar pact to lure him away from the bright lights of New York and cure Oklahoma City's front court woes. This move, on the heels of swapping out former No. 6 overall pick Josh Giddey for defensive ace Alex Caruso.
With three draft picks made in the 2024 NBA draft to add to a talented young core, here is how the Oklahoma City Thunder will trot out to start the 2024-25 NBA season.
OKC Thunder 2024-25 NBA Roster:
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Jalen Williams
- Isaiah Hartenstein
- Lu Dort
- Isaiah Joe
- Chet Holmgren
- Aaron Wiggins
- Alex Caruso
- Cason Wallace
- Kenrich Williams
- Jaylin Williams
- Ousmane Dieng
- Dillion Jones
- Alex Reese
- Nikola Topic***
- Adam Flagler**
- Alex Ducas**
- Ajay Mitchell**
***Out for the Season, ACL Injury
**Two-way Contract
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.