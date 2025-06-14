OKC Thunder Sets Single-Season Scoring Record in Game 4 Win
Oklahoma City has been a well-oiled machine on both ends of the floor all season long. Most of the focus has been centered around the Thunder’s historic defense, but make no mistake, the offense has been historic too.
In the Thunder’s 111-104 win in Indiana on Friday night, the franchise set a record for most points scored in a single season. This record includes both points scored in the regular season and points scored during the Thunder’s long playoff run, too. Oklahoma City’s new record of 12,205 total points scored throughout the season passed Golden State’s previous record of 12,161 points set during the 2018-19 season.
If you’re unfamiliar with Thunder basketball and just tuning in to the Finals, this might even be hard to believe. The Thunder’s offense has looked extra stagnant at times, and Indiana’s defense has had serious success. Oklahoma City made just three total 3-point baskets during an improbable Game 4 win on the road. The Thunder still managed to score 111 points, cover the spread, and walk away with a win despite shooting just 18.8% from downtown.
And that’s what has made this Oklahoma City offense so special throughout the season — they can beat you in so many different ways. When you look up and down the roster at all the career-years taking place, it makes perfect sense that this team set the record. Oklahoma City had seven players in double figures this season, and all five players behind those seven averaged more than 5.0 points per game. This Thunder team relied on everyone to score.
Oklahoma City has a chance to extend its record with three more potential games on the horizon. To win the championship and hang a banner, the Thunder will need everything left from its offense. The tank will have to be emptied, and the shots will have to fall.
