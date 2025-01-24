Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named 2024-25 NBA All-Star Starter
On Thursday, TNT began rolling out the NBA All-Star squads. With fan voting in the books, which counts for half of the discussion of who starts the All-Star game, the Inside the NBA crew revealed the starters for this year's mid-winter classic.
Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was tabbed as an NBA All-Star starter for the second time in his career, his first being a year ago.
This marks the third All-Star appearance total for the Thunder guard and the third member of Oklahoma City to cement their spot in the All-Star game - as Mark Daigneault and one of his assistants will be in charge of coaching one of the teams, respectively.
This season, Gilgeous-Alexander is in the driver's seat for the MVP Award, fresh off a 54-point night, the guard is averaging 32.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 3.2 stocks per game on 53/34/90 shooting splits.
The NBA All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 16 on TNT in San Francisco at the Golden State Warriors' Chase Center. This year, it will see a new format with a mini-tournament style of play that sees four teams battle it out in a bracket.
The 24 NBA All-Stars selected this season will be split up evenly into three teams. The fourth team will be the winning team of the Rising Stars game comprised of first and second-year stars - who will also play a bracket on Feb. 14 to determine the fourth team for Sunday's festivities.
