Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Earns Defensive Player of the Year Votes
The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander make another leap this season, one not many saw coming.
After the last three seasons, the narrative around Gilgeous-Alexander has been that he can’t possibly out due his previous career-year.
From borderline All-Star, to All-Star, to All-Star Starter the Kentucky product continues to burst through whatever ceiling is put over his game.
After finishing fifth in MVP voting a year ago - proving to be a No. 1 option - surely, the superstar couldn’t improve from there, what’s left?
Well, in typical Gilgeous-Alexander fashion, he did. Not only did he overhaul his playmaking chops - making life easier on his complimentary pieces, but his overall intensity took another step.
He improved as a defender, being active in passing lanes to the tune of two steals a game and a plethora of deflections and blown up actions.
Gilgeous-Alexander Denies entry passes, to the post, nearly swats a shot per game and is capable of stepping up on top assignments as needed - along with high-end switch ability.
This has led Gilgeous-Alexander to register two second place votes for the Defensive Player of the Year Award, an honor typically dominated by NBA Big Men.
The Thunder guard was the lone OKC representative to receive vote as the Thunder boasted a top-five defense during the regular season.
