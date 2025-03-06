Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Issues Praise to Under the Radar Teammate
Against the Memphis Grizzlies in a nationally televised game, back up big man Jaylin Williams was a catalyst for the Oklahoma City Thunder's 120-103 win.
Williams entered the game as the lone center reserve with Chet Holmgren sidelined due to injury and he played an impactful 20 minutes going 4-for-4 from beyond the arc to the tune of 13 points off the pine.
This outing caused Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to praise the third year center following the Memphis game with a heartfelt appreciation.
“We have so many guys that come in whenever their number is called. To highlight one who was really special tonight, like Jaylen Williams. Chet comes back, he’s playing good ball. He naturally has a lesser role. He understands it," Gilgeous-Alexander said “His attitude doesn't change, his effort, doesn't change. Who he is, doesn't change for the team. Some nights he plays, some nights he doesn't play… To have like, a masterpiece of a game like he did tonight was so big.”
The superstar continued to highlight the underrated aspect of Williams' role, especially from a point of his position with consistent minutes.
“Guys in my position will never understand how hard that is to not have security… To not have that and still be steady as rock is special, and we're lucky to have a guy like that. He was who we was tonight, and it's the reason why we've been a good team all year," Gilgeous-Alexander added.
While the Arkansas product will have to continue to deal with altered roles as the Oklahoma City Thunder get healthier down the stretch of the season, the respect is there for the big man from the OKC Thunder's leader and inside the locker room.
