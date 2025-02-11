OKC Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring in bunches despite lack of fourth quarter run
At this point in the NBA season, nobody doubts that OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can score in bunches. The average basketball fan probably learned that last season. What's even more impressive is his ability to do it in less time than everyone else.
Gilgeous-Alexander leads the league in total points scored in the first quarter, second quarter and third quarter separately. The story is completely different in the fourth quarter, ranking No. 23 of all scorers. The simple answer to that confusing equation is that Gilgeous-Alexander doesn't play much in the fourth quarter because of the position they are in when it rolls around.
Sitting at the top of the Western Conference with a 43-9 record, the fact that Gilgeous-Alexander doesn't always need to play in the fourth quarter says a lot about him and the team as a whole. The Thunder's star has sat out of 14 final quarters this season, yet still leads the NBA in scoring by over a point per game.
OKC's ability to bury teams at any point in the game has been impressive this season. Only the Boston Celtics have more 20-point or more wins this season, with OKC and the New York Knicks sitting one win behind in the category.
The first three-quarters of the game are when Gilgeous-Alexander shines the most. He gets to his scoring spots in the most efficient and smooth way possible, all within the constraints of Oklahoma City's offense. Everyone knows Gilgeous-Alexander works best in the mid-range area and attacking the basket, where the majority of his scoring comes from.
That isn't all because of Gilgeous-Alexander. He has a supporting cast of players around him that complement him perfectly, orchestrating beautiful team defense while being able to create and assist in scoring. It all seems like one perfect painting, whether Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring effectively or not.
Saying Gilgeous-Alexander leads the NBA in scoring in the first three quarters and not the final one presents as a little misleading. Most of the time, his presence is not required when the final quarter is ready to go. When he does participate in the fourth quarter, he's effective.
If his fourth-quarter minutes incresed, there are no doubts that his scoring volume would as well. The fact that he hasn't had that increase yet shows how effective he is in the first three, alongside the rest of his team. Not playing much in the fourth quarter provides ample rest time for Gilgeous-Alexander instead of sitting games out as a whole, allowing him to stay healthy while making impacts on the game.
