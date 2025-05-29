Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Wins Western Conference Finals MVP
The Oklahoma City Thunder took care of business at home on Wednesday night, beating down the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.
Minnesota is sent home licking its wounds as the Oklahoma City Thunder advance to its first NBA Finals berth since 2012.
With this win, the OKC Thunder have secured its second-ever Western Conference Championship. It was a quick five game series, with the Timberwolves lone winning coming in blowout fashion in Game 3 back in Minneapolis.
The Thunder returned the favor tonight with a rout of the Minnesota Timberwolves in a game where everything was clicking for Oklahoma City, but especially its defense.
Oklahoma City was led all series by its trio of League MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-Star Jalen Williams and Rising Star Chet Holmgren.
Those three showed up in a big way for this one. Gilgeous-Alexander logged 34 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 34 minnutes of action while shooting 56% from the floor, 2-for-4 from deep and 4-for-4 at the charity stripe in this close out game.
Williams added 19 points, five assists, eight rebounds, a steal and a block while shooting 50% from the floor in 33 minutes of work. His fellow 2022 draftee, Holmgren, posted 22 points, seven rebounds and three blocks setting a tone on the defense end as the Timberwolves were discombobulated on offense.
This led the Thunder to a 124-94 blowout win to send them into the NBA Finals. Following the game, Oklahoma City was presented with the Western Conference Finals Championship trophy as the NBA also named the MVP of the series.
The Thunder saw superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tabbed as the Western Conference Finals MVP the same year he wins NBA MVP honors.