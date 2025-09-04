Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder Should Have One Goal for 2025-26 Regular Season

The Thunder are coming off an NBA title and know what it takes to reach the mountaintop.

May 13, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) celebrate after a scoring against the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter of game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Oklahoma City has high expectations going into next season, but it only needs to accomplish one thing in the regular season.

Last season marked the first championship for the Thunder after 17 seasons in Oklahoma City. Despite many years of contention, the Thunder finally overcame their postseason challenges to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

While that season will forever be remembered in Oklahoma, the rest of the league is more than ready to move on, looking ahead to next season. With the preseason tipping off in less than a month, the NBA is set to begin another chapter. 

Of course, that also means another chapter is about to begin in Oklahoma City. While the Thunder’s celebration will continue with ring night to open the year, they will quickly have to turn their focus to beating the Houston Rockets in game 1 of 82.

Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) celebrate after their team defeated the Indiana Pacers in game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

While there will be plenty of intriguing storylines for the Thunder next season on their quest to become the first repeat champion since 2018, the regular season should be focused on one thing: securing the league’s best record.

Sure, the Thunder will go into next season getting plenty of hype for so many other reasons. From Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s quest for another MVP to the progression of Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren to perhaps even a push for Aaron Wiggins to get Sixth Man of the Year, all eyes will be on Oklahoma City.

The Thunder won’t necessarily come out and say that their goal for next season is to hold the league’s best record. Throughout Mark Daigneault’s tenure, the message has consistently been process over results, but that has to change slightly after winning a championship.

Even in the final stages of last season, Daigneault shrugged off any mention of a race with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top overall record, admitting it would be a plus but wasn’t a focus. Considering the Thunder used home-court advantage to secure wins in a couple of Game 7s, including in the NBA Finals, there might not be anything more important for the Thunder than securing that home-court advantage throughout the postseason again.

Jun 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; A view of the arena and fans before the game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers in game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

That doesn’t necessarily mean Oklahoma City needs to go win 68 games again, but standing above the rest of the league to ensure your most important games are in the same building you just went 11-2 in during the postseason is critical.

The Thunder will continue to be a top title contender over the next few years, even if that means having to play a potential Game 7 somewhere other than Oklahoma City. However, the Thunder know how much home-court advantage matters, and they can’t take it for granted.

Ivan White
IVAN WHITE

Ivan is a sports media student at Oklahoma State University. He has covered the OKC Thunder since 2022 and covers OSU athletics for The O’Colly.

