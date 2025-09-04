OKC Thunder Should Have One Goal for 2025-26 Regular Season
Oklahoma City has high expectations going into next season, but it only needs to accomplish one thing in the regular season.
Last season marked the first championship for the Thunder after 17 seasons in Oklahoma City. Despite many years of contention, the Thunder finally overcame their postseason challenges to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy.
While that season will forever be remembered in Oklahoma, the rest of the league is more than ready to move on, looking ahead to next season. With the preseason tipping off in less than a month, the NBA is set to begin another chapter.
Of course, that also means another chapter is about to begin in Oklahoma City. While the Thunder’s celebration will continue with ring night to open the year, they will quickly have to turn their focus to beating the Houston Rockets in game 1 of 82.
While there will be plenty of intriguing storylines for the Thunder next season on their quest to become the first repeat champion since 2018, the regular season should be focused on one thing: securing the league’s best record.
Sure, the Thunder will go into next season getting plenty of hype for so many other reasons. From Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s quest for another MVP to the progression of Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren to perhaps even a push for Aaron Wiggins to get Sixth Man of the Year, all eyes will be on Oklahoma City.
The Thunder won’t necessarily come out and say that their goal for next season is to hold the league’s best record. Throughout Mark Daigneault’s tenure, the message has consistently been process over results, but that has to change slightly after winning a championship.
Even in the final stages of last season, Daigneault shrugged off any mention of a race with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top overall record, admitting it would be a plus but wasn’t a focus. Considering the Thunder used home-court advantage to secure wins in a couple of Game 7s, including in the NBA Finals, there might not be anything more important for the Thunder than securing that home-court advantage throughout the postseason again.
That doesn’t necessarily mean Oklahoma City needs to go win 68 games again, but standing above the rest of the league to ensure your most important games are in the same building you just went 11-2 in during the postseason is critical.
The Thunder will continue to be a top title contender over the next few years, even if that means having to play a potential Game 7 somewhere other than Oklahoma City. However, the Thunder know how much home-court advantage matters, and they can’t take it for granted.