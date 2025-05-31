OKC Thunder Showing Importance of Home-Court Advantage
Home-court advantage has never seemed less important in the postseason, but Oklahoma City is proving that it can still be a difference-maker.
Throughout the regular season, the Thunder were the top team in the West and battled for the best record in the league. While the Cleveland Cavaliers held the league’s best overall record for much of the season, the Thunder surpassed them in the final month to secure home-court advantage throughout the postseason.
Home-court advantage has always been coveted by NBA teams, but the Paycom Center lends the Thunder an advantage virtually no other team has. Throughout the NBA playoffs, teams outside of the Thunder have a 34-33 record at home.
With the rest of the league narrowly earning a winning record when playing in front of their home crowd, the Thunder’s 8-1 record at Paycom Center is a clear outlier. The next best record in the playoffs is a tie between the Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves at 5-2 each.
While some other teams have managed to find legitimate success at home, the Thunder’s 8-1 record has featured some of the largest wins in the postseason. With the Thunder’s only home loss coming from Aaron Gordon’s last-second three to take Game 1 by two points, Oklahoma City has a ridiculous score differential.
The Thunder have outscored their opponents by 221 points in Oklahoma City in the first three rounds. That includes four wins by at least 30 points, matching the rest of the league, and the two biggest home wins in the playoffs, with a 51-point win against Memphis and a 43-point win against Denver.
Already known for having the loudest crowd in the league, the Thunder’s performance at home has only solidified Loud City as arguably the toughest place to play in the NBA. As the Thunder await their opponent in the Finals, they can rest assured that all of their hard work in the regular season could soon pay off.
While the Thunder have been somewhat shaky on the road this postseason, all they need to do is protect home court to win the Larry O’Brien.