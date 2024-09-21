OKC Thunder Signs Spotted at ESPN’s College GameDay
When the Thunder have a competitive team, Oklahoma City fans are notoriously known to be some of the best in the NBA. When the city was first awarded an NBA team, it only took a few seasons before “Loud City” was born and the arena would explode during the NBA Playoffs.
After a few years of rebuilding, the fans and the energy surrounding the Thunder are back. Last season, Oklahoma City’s crowds were elite once again and the playoff atmosphere was top tier. People are proud to wear Thunder blue and support the team’s young care. That excitement and anticipation from the fan base was on full display at ESPN’s College GameDay Saturday morning.
GameDay stopped by Norman, Oklahoma to check out OU’s huge SEC opener against the No. 6 ranked Tennessee Volunteers. The crowd was obviously full of Oklahoma fanatics with a few Volunteer fans sprinkled in, but a few Thunder fans in the mix were very noticeable.
There was a blue Thunder flag flying during the entire show, along with multiple television shots of cutout pictures of Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.
Thunder players regularly attend Oklahoma football games and stand on the sidelines to take in the action. For players like Holmgren, who went to a school without football, it’s a luxury to have a fun atmosphere right down the road from Oklahoma City. Williams chimed in on the cutouts in the crowd, seeing a picture of the scene on X.
As the Thunder continue to rise, more of that Thunder pride out in the community — and all over the United States — will be very evident.
