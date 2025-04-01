OKC Thunder Stampede Chicago Bulls 145-117
The Oklahoma City Thunder won its 10th straight game by demolishing the Chicago Bulls 145-117 on Monday night. Oklahoma City has secured 49 double-digit victories and moved to a record 28-1 against the Eastern Conference.
The Thunder racked up 23 3-pointers and shot above 50% from downtown for the sixth time, driving its second-highest point total of the season. It also recorded more made 2-pointers and free throws.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points on 9-for-14 shooting, making both 3-point attempts and all seven free throws. He added a season-high 12 assists and two blocks — as Oklahoma City won his 27 minutes by 29 points.
Isaiah Joe registered 31 points on 17 shots, making eight of 14 threes.
Jalen Williams finished with 23 points on 9-for-15 shooting, including 4-for-7 triples, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 25 minutes.
Bulls guard Coby White entered the night having scored 20 or more points in his last 15 games. The Thunder's No. 1 defense held him to seven points on 2-for-5 shooting and four turnovers.
Statistic
Thunder
Bulls
Points
145
117
2-Pointers
29-for-55
28-for-47
3-Pointers
23-for-43
16-for-51
Free Throws
18-for-23
13-for-16
Turnovers
14
19
Offensive Rebounds
9
10
The Thunder started Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein for the 10th time this season.
The Bulls started Josh Giddey, White, Dalen Terry, Matas Buzelis and Nikola Vucevic.
Buzelis and Vucevic blocked consecutive layups to open the game before the Thunder committed three straight turnovers. However, its defense did not allow a Bulls field goal until over four minutes ticked away. Gilgeous-Alexander scored Oklahoma City's first six points and found Hartenstein for a long floater, while Jalen Williams knocked down a second-chance triple and converted a mobile layup during the first six minutes.
Both teams trod water until Isaiah Joe checked in for the Thunder — he hit two 3-pointers and a turnaround paint jumper within three minutes, giving the home team its first double-digit lead with 3:05 left in the quarter. Gilgeous-Alexander assisted back-to-back Kenrich Williams and Joe triples to give Oklahoma City a 29-18 advantage after the first frame, in which Chicago shot 6-for-20 and missed nine of 10 3-pointers. Both teams committed seven first-quarter turnovers.
Jalen Williams made three straight jumpers after the break, including a 3-pointer from Alex Caruso, and Holmgren got on the board with a driving layup in transition. Hartenstein threw down a powerful one-dribble dunk over Vucevic and poured in a floater on two straight possessions midway through the second quarter, starting an 11-0 Thunder run that effectively put the game out of reach for Chicago.
Wallace and Dort each scored their first points on layups during the run from 6:18 to 4:00. Oklahoma City made five triples and drew a 3-point foul during the last three and a half minutes before halftime, holding a 74-40 lead after two quarters.
The Thunder reached 100 points on a Hartenstein floater with over 16 minutes remaining in the game. It pulled all five starters simultaneously with 1:40 left in the third quarter.
Oklahoma City won the third quarter 40-34. Chicago won the fourth quarter 43-31.
The Thunder concludes its Eastern Conference slate at home against the Detroit Pistons this Wednesday, April 2 at 8:30 p.m. CST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.