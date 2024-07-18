OKC Thunder Star Chet Holmgren Slams Miami Heat's Late-Arriving Fans
Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren, building off an incredible rookie campaign, is poised for a huge second season playing in the NBA. After missing his entire first year with injury, Holmgren shined last season, helping lead the Thunder to a 57-25 record, good for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
En route to the 57-win season, the Thunder took down the Miami Heat on the road in January, a game which Holmgren remembers quite well. In an appearance on the Road Trippin' Show, Holmgren details the Heat fanbase and crowd environment.
“I like Miami, because it’s just like empty, Holmgren explained. As the away team you just got to build that lead in the first three quarters and then it just stays quiet for the fourth.”
Holmgren wasn't the only player to go after the Heat fanbase this offseason, though. Miami star Jimmy Butler did so himself in an interview with Complex earlier in the offseason.
"The worst part, to me, our fans never show up on time," Butler said. "They never show up on time. I was like, `Damn, I want it to be rocking from like from the jump ball. Fans, come one, we need y'all."'
This isn't new for Heat fans. They're dealing with traffic, while some fans are just late. To Holmgren's point, the opposing teams just need to get off to a quick start, not allowing the fans to get into the game at any point.
Holmgren, as mentioned, is mounting for a big second season. The Thunder bolstered the roster, and he's coming off a season in which he finished No. 2 in Rookie of the Year voting behind Victor Wembanyama.
With the Thunder due for a big season, Holmgren might see more action with the ball in his hands as the team is building around the big three of him, Jalen Williams and superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
