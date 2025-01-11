OKC Thunder Star Explains Appeal of Madison Square Garden
The Oklahoma City Thunder wrapped up a season sweep over the New York Knicks on Friday, in a game that clearly separated the two teams. The Thunder saw superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander go for 38 points in three quarters. The superstar later talked about what it is like playing in Madison Square Garden.
“Besides Paycom, it probably is the best arena in the NBA. It has a feel to it — the kids these days say aura. … there’s a feeling in MSG. The fans are very engaged in the game. There’s oohs, there’s aahs. The city loves basketball, and you can feel that," Gilgeous-Alexander said post-game.
The OKC Thunder superstar is right. The New York basketball scene starves to see its Knicks succeed, but they are willing to appreciate a good game from anyone.
Take Isaiah Joe, who went off to 31 points and a career-high eight made triples on Friday to torch the Knicks. The stadium audibly cheered in the latter stages of his career-night. Basketball is special in that city and in that building, it is unlike anything we see across sports.
There have been countless games that tell the same tale, a role players or unexpecting scorer getting hot inside the Garden - or even a legend, star player in this league, taking his game to the next level in this magical building.
Often times, things like this can get overblown in the media, as everyone seeks a special feel good story line, but by the first hand accounts, the magic of Madison Square Garden is real.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.