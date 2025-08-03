OKC Thunder Star led all NBA Players in this Stat During MVP Season
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is fresh off one of the best performances in Oklahoma City Thunder history.
In his seventh NBA season, the 27-year-old earned MVP honors, leading OKC to the NBA Finals for the second time in franchise history and the team's first title since arriving in the Modern Frontier. Following an impressive showing against the Pacers, Gilgeous-Alexander's award tour continued, as the former Kentuckty guard earned Finals MVP.
Gilgeous-Alexander's historic campaign was just the most recent season in what has been a remarkable run for the talented scorer. SGA was the NBA's runner-up in MVP voting in 2024, and has been an All-Star each of the past three years.
The Oklahoma City star's performance reached new heights in 2024-25, as Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, five rebounds, 1.7 steals and a block per game. To go along with his career-high in points per game, Gilgeous-Alexander topped 50 points for the first time in his career during the 2024-25 season, doing so on four separate occaisons.
The 6-foot-6 ball handler dominated on offense all season en route to his career-high, setting multiple NBA records along the way.
SGA scored at least 20 points in 70 consecutive games, passing Michael Jordan's as the fourth-longest single-season streak in NBA history. Gilgeous-Alexander excelled as an isolation scorer in 2024-25, with 76.2% of his points coming unassistsed.
Even with more than three-quarters of the 2025 MVP's league-leading 2,484 points coming in isolation, the newly-extended star shot 51.9% from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range during the regular season.
Gilgeous-Alexander also led the league in pull-up scoring, with 933 points coming off-the-dribble.
Gilgeous-Alexander outscored Anthony Edwards by 37 points on pull-up attempts, coming in more than 140 points ahead of Trae Young, who was third in the NBA in off-the-dribble scoring. Phoenix's Devin Booker and Sacramento's DeMar DeRozan rounded out the top five with James Harden, Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton, Jalen Brunson and Tyler Herro making up the top 10.
While there was plenty of discourse on social media around Gilgeous-Alexander's scoring methods, the MVP cemeted himself as one of the best scorers in the league. The seventh-year guard's pull-up shooting was one of his primary weapons in 2024-25 as SGA showed off his touch in the midrange.
To go along with breathtaking ball-handling skills, Gilgeous-Alexander's finishing around the rim put defenders on their heels. Combined with his ability to score off-the-dribble, it is no surprise that the Thunder star found so much success with his pull-up jumper.
