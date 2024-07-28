OKC Thunder Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reveals What Caused Late Game Scuffle
The Oklahoma City Thunder have sent Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort to the Olympics to compete for Team Canada in Paris, where their home country is expected to medal at the games despite being placed in the group of death alongside Greece, Australia and Spain.
On Saturday, the Group stage got underway to the tune of an 86-79 win over Greece where Gilgeous-Alexander continued to look like a superstar piling on 21 points, seven assists, four rebounds, a steal and two blocks while dancing with defenders to pull off unbelievable buckets and spark the Canadian's offensive attack in a much needed win.
At the buzzer of this contest, Gilgeous-Alexander was uncharacteristically in the middle of a skirmish that caught the attention of social media, including his teammates. As the two sides barked at one another, the scuffle quickly dissipated as Dort waltzed over to send each side to the locker room and Team Canada celebrated their 1-0 start.
After the game, the Thunder superstar was asked what triggered such a rare reaction, and the MVP runner-up revealed it was nothing more than defending a teammate - and family member.
“No. 5 bumped Nickeil [Alexander-Walker] after the whistle for no reason. I just wanted to let him know we don’t play that. It was hashed out. It was cool," Gilgeous-Alexander explained.
The NBA superstar certainly would not let the extra pushing and sliding continue especially pertaining to his cousin and teammate.
Up next, Team Canada takes on Team Australia in a battle of two 1-0 teams in the Group of Death on Monday, July 30 at 6:30 AM CT.
