OKC Thunder Start Interesting Lineup vs. Trail Blazers With Key Pieces Out

The Oklahoma City Thunder were forced to shuffle its starting five on Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers with an injury riddled squad as the team rests against the Trail Blazers given its lead as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Rylan Stiles

Feb 24, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault calls for a time out and review after a play against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday to open up a three game home stand inside the Paycom Center. Prior to the Thunder's show-stopping showdown with the Denver Nuggets on Sunday and Monday, Oklahoma City is using Friday's game to rest key fixtures of its rotation.

Their lengthy injury report is a luxury the Oklahoma City Thunder can afford with a 51-11 record, earning a 10.5 game cushion on the No. 2 seeded Los Angeles Lakers. Tonight, Oklahoma City is without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein, Lu Dort, Cason Wallace and Chet Holmgren.

Not only is Mark Daigneault without a chunk of his rotation, but the Thunder bench boss is also down his typical starters forcing a shuffle in the starting five for Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Five

Aaron Wiggins

Isaiah Joe

Kenrich Williams

Ousmane Dieng

Jaylin Williams

Portland Trail Blazers Starting Five

Anfernee Simons

Shaedon Sharpe

Jerami Grant

Toumani Camara

Donovan Clingan

This will be a tough game for the Thunder to pull out down six key rotational pieces and with the Trail Blazers eyeing the NBA Play-In tournament given the recent injury issues in Dallas.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for game coverage of tonight's game and beyond. Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Denver Nuggets on Sunday in a prime time slot - earning the NBA on ABC Sunday afternoon treatment.

