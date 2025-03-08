OKC Thunder Start Interesting Lineup vs. Trail Blazers With Key Pieces Out
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday to open up a three game home stand inside the Paycom Center. Prior to the Thunder's show-stopping showdown with the Denver Nuggets on Sunday and Monday, Oklahoma City is using Friday's game to rest key fixtures of its rotation.
Their lengthy injury report is a luxury the Oklahoma City Thunder can afford with a 51-11 record, earning a 10.5 game cushion on the No. 2 seeded Los Angeles Lakers. Tonight, Oklahoma City is without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein, Lu Dort, Cason Wallace and Chet Holmgren.
Not only is Mark Daigneault without a chunk of his rotation, but the Thunder bench boss is also down his typical starters forcing a shuffle in the starting five for Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Five
Aaron Wiggins
Isaiah Joe
Kenrich Williams
Ousmane Dieng
Jaylin Williams
Portland Trail Blazers Starting Five
Anfernee Simons
Shaedon Sharpe
Jerami Grant
Toumani Camara
Donovan Clingan
This will be a tough game for the Thunder to pull out down six key rotational pieces and with the Trail Blazers eyeing the NBA Play-In tournament given the recent injury issues in Dallas.
Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for game coverage of tonight's game and beyond. Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Denver Nuggets on Sunday in a prime time slot - earning the NBA on ABC Sunday afternoon treatment.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.