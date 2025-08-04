OKC Thunder Successful With Any Combination of Starters
The 2024-25 Oklahoma City Thunder won exactly four times as often as it lost across the regular season and playoffs.
Like most great teams throughout NBA history, Oklahoma City's top-end talent made the difference on most nights. MVP winner and scoring champion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-NBA and All-Defensive member Jalen Williams, and elite rim protector Chet Holmgren headlined a starting lineup bursting with defensive talent and offensive potential.
However, the Thunder's starting five, joined by All-Defensive guard Luguentz Dort and big man Isaiah Hartenstein in 20 of 23 playoff games, was not its only hope for success by any means.
Oklahoma City played all five starters on 25.2% of possessions (No. 18 in NBA) throughout the season for a +14.0 net rating (No. 1 in NBA). It also received a +10.0 net rating when playing four starters simultaneously (No. 4 in NBA), a +10.8 net rating when playing three starters (No. 2 in NBA), a +12.7 net rating when playing two starters (No. 1 in NBA) and a +12.7 net rating when playing one starter and four bench players (No. 1 in NBA).
The Thunder only looked mediocre when putting five bench players on the court, as its -2.0 net rating hovered around league average — and most of those possessions came when the score was lopsided. Ironically, the No. 1 overall seed flexed a +19.1 net rating in 148 non-low-leverage minutes without Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams, Holmgren, Dort or Hartenstein.
Oklahoma City signed Hartenstein in July 2024 to play whole games with a quality center. The double-big starting lineup produced a +4.0 net rating in 323 non-low-leverage minutes, while that group without Holmgren built a +15.8 net rating in 518 non-low-leverage minutes. To Holmgren's credit, the group without Hartenstein manufactured a +14.3 net rating in 348 non-low-leverage minutes. The Thunder's single-center combinations reigned supreme from its 57-win 2023-24 campaign.
Gilgeous-Alexander provided even more impressive impact. Oklahoma City had a +26.2 net rating in 336 non-low-leverage minutes with its best player on the floor — and without the other four regular starters. While three starters sat, the MVP achieved great results with Holmgren (+29.2 net rating), Dort (+29.0 net rating), Hartenstein (+22.4 net rating) and Williams (+22.1 net rating). His ability to score frequently and efficiently while fitting well with every imaginable lineup combination drove the Thunder to its most successful season by wins, point differential and hardware.
In the regular season, the Thunder went 13-0 without Williams, 11-0 without Dort, 42-8 without Holmgren, 5-1 without Gilgeous-Alexander and 19-6 without Hartenstein. Seven other Oklahoma City players averaged at least 15 minutes, with Cason Wallace (43), Aaron Wiggins (26) and Isaiah Joe (16) making double-digit starts. Needless to say, general manager Sam Presti's roster construction and head coach Mark Daigneault's system earned the Larry O'Brien Trophy.