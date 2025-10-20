OKC Thunder Superstar 'Hasn't Thought About' Kevin Durant's Ring Night Return
The Oklahoma City Thunder are opening their 82 game season on Tuesday, Oct. 21 against the Houston Rockets. This will be a historic day for OKC, their first ring night, hoisting a championship banner and kicking off a new era of hoops with the NBA returning to NBC.
One of the many storylines includes former franchise legend Kevin Durant, who has tarnished his reputation with the fanbase, being on the opposite sideline for the Houston Rockets during the pregame party.
At practice on Monday, superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and head coach Mark Daigneault were asked about Durant's attendance on Tuesday.
“I haven’t thought about that at all. [Kevin Durant's] a really good competitor and basketball player. He is one of those household names everybody knows. so year, It’ll be a fun matchup a fun game, they're a good basketball team as well. There's no better way to kick off the season than against a really good team," Gilgeous-Alexander said at practice on Monday ahead of Ring Night.
While Durant's return and the drama of it is a big talking point to the rest of the world, inside the organization they are not concerned about the soap opera.
“We’re excited. Guys are excited. We’re ready to roll. Had a good preseason," Daigneault said when discussing opening night before being asked about matching up with Durant and the Rockets. "“They’re a team we respect. He’s a player we respect. We understand the challenge ahead of us and tomorrow night’s game.”
There will be another former Thunder legend in the house on Ring Night, as Serge Ibaka comes to town for this historic occasion. Both Gilegous-Alexander and Daigneault spoke highly of the shot blocker.
“Super cool. He was part of the Thunder team that built the foundation here. Watched many of his games as a kid growing up… He’s a guy that affected winning at a very high level… A lot of people might not know him unless you’re a junkie but we really respect him highly here," Gilgeous-Alexander said when discussing the NBA veteran.
The NBA veteran was spotted at Thunder practice today hanging around the organization he called home for seven seasons. Ibaka won a championship with the 2019 Toronto Raptors now gets to see the Bricktown Ballers celebrate their title on Tuesday.
“He’s obviously had a lot of success here. Had a great career here. It was great to introduce him to the guys for those who didn’t know him. He was an unbelievably impactful player that was a great story," Daigneault said of Ibaka.
Houston not only boasts Durant, but their roster also features Jeff Green and Steven Adams who played pivotal roles in Oklahoma City on some of the best team's to pass through Bricktown.
Oklahoma City is attempting to buck the trend of parity in the NBA. The past six champions have failed to even make it out of the second round of the NBA Playoffs following their title, the last repeat winner were the 2018 Golden State Warriors.
The Thunder are heavy favorites to defend their crown this season, possessing the deepest most talented roster in the league with now championship experience after Oklahoma City became the second youngest squad to win a ring.