OKC Thunder Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander To Miss First Game of Season
The Oklahoma City Thunder made a late addition to its injury report on Friday before tip-off of their tilt with the Dallas Mavericks. Mark Daigneault entered the press conference room to announced that superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had been added to the injury report with a right wrist sprain that he suffered in Thursday's blowout win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Following the game, Thunder on SI asked Gilgeous-Alexander about his wrist, which had been wrapped during the game and post-game, to which the star said he happened in the Cavs game when he fell to the floor - but added he felt good. The Thunder head coach echoed those sentiments that Gilgeous-Alexander felt good this morning, before arriving to the arena sore and testing it out pregame. That is what warranted the questionable tag.
Ultimately, the decision was made to downgrade the Thunder star to out for tonight's game in Dallas on the second leg of a back-to-back. Aaron Wiggins takes his spot in the starting five, making the first five: Cason Wallace-Aaron Wiggins-Lu Dort-Jalen Williams-Jaylin Williams for this game.
Kyrie Irving, entered the game as questionable with a back injury, is announced as playing and in the Mavericks starting five. Luka Doncic and Dereck Lively II remain out.
This marks the first game that the MVP front-runner has missed this season for the 34-6 Thunder.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.