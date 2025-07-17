OKC Thunder Superstar Takes Home Male Athlete of Year Award
It has been a banner season for Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander –– Literally.
The max contract guard led the league in scoring, brought home the NBA MVP Award, Western Conference Finals MVP, NBA Finals MVP en route to guiding the Thunder to its first NBA Championship.
Gilgeous-Alexander added his third All-NBA and All-Star nods, debuted a signature shoe and won the ESPY for best NBA player leading into last night's award show. During the program, flanked by his teammates who were nominated for the best team of 2025, the Thunder superstar brought home the male athlete of the year honors.
That marks two ESPYs for Gilgeous-Alexander to put the finishing touches on a historic, All-time great, season. Oklahoma City ended up losing the best team award category to the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles but Wednesday remained a smashing success in Bricktown with awards dished out mere hours after the city revealed its renderings for the upcoming Thunder arena.
Oklahoma City has locked up Gilgeous-Alexander on a four-year extension that kicks in two seasons from now keeping him in Bricktown for six more seasons in his prime. After locking in the superstar, the Thunder extended Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams to secure a big three in OKC for years to come fresh off a title.
This honor caps off a great year for Gilgeous-Alexander as the Oklahoma City Thunder will look to become the first repeat winner in the NBA since the Golden State Warriors in 2018 after the league has entered a parity era.