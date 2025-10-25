OKC Thunder Tab Big Man as Questionable vs. Atlanta Hawks
The Oklahoma City Thunder have needed to navigate some injury struggles in the early season. They have seen plenty of depth as the deepest, most talented team in the NBA -– retaining 99% of their championship roster from a year ago.
However, through two games, Oklahoma City has missed out on key contributors. All-NBA forward Jalen Williams, lottery pick Nikola Topic, veteran forward Kenrich Williams and sharpshooter Isaiah Joe have yet to make their season debuts while rookie big man Thomas Sorber is out for the season. Defense aces Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace missed the second game of the season with Caruso still tabbed as out as the veteran forward is in the NBA's concussion protocol.
Now, another name is added to the list as rising star Chet Holmgren, who scored 28 points in the Thunder's season opener, is on the injury report with lower back soreness. The Gonzaga product is tabbed as questionable.
If Oklahoma City is without two of their top three players, on top of Wallace being question and Caruso already being out which would make OKC down four of their top five defenders, it would be no easy feat to stay unbeaten down in Atlanta in the second leg of a three game road trip.
The OKC Thunder would have to lean on two-way big man Branden Carlson in this contest if Holmgren can't go to aid a front court that would be down to just Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams.
OKC Thunder Injury Report vs. Atlanta Hawks
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (Back) Questionable
- Cason Wallace (Knee) Questionable
- Alex Caruso (Concussion) OUT
- Jalen Williams (Wrist) OUT
- Isaiah Joe (Knee) OUT
- Nikola Topic (Testicular Procedure Recovery) OUT
- Kenrich Williams (Knee) OUT
- Thomas Sorber (ACL) OUT
Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks are currently playing the Orlando Magic, on the second night of a back-to-back the Hawks will not submit an injury report until Noon on Saturday. Their current injury report tabs Kristaps Porzingis as out with flu-like symptoms, Zaccharie Risacher is in street clothes with an ankle injury while Nikola Djurisic and Eli John Ndiaye are not with the team currently.
This will be the Hawks second home game after a one-game road trip to Orlando on Friday, and are currently trending for an 0-2 start ahead of their first back to back of the season.
Oklahoma City comes in with a 2-0 record, seeing both games head into double overtime. The Thunder are the first team in NBA history to see their first two contests enter double overtime.
Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this OKC Thunder season.