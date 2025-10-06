OKC Thunder to Sit Out 12 vs. Dallas Mavericks
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Dallas Mavericks on the second night of a back to back. Not only are the Thunder not even a day removed from their preseason opening win, but for the second straight day the defending champs are playing in a non-NBA venue here at Dickies Arena.
After hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy at the end of June, the OKC Thunder braced for a shorter offseason. Made moreso by a jam-packed exhibition slate which features six preseason contests for the Bricktown Ballers to navigate.
The Oklahoma City Thunder, as expected, are taking their time taking their rotation off ice for these exhibition games. Though, they do get back third-year guard Cason Wallace who didn't fly to Charleston before re-joining the team here in Ft. Worth.
The Thunder announced a major injury update this afternoon, with prized rookie Nikola Topic shelved four to six weeks with a testicular procedure which removes him from last night's lineup. Joining him in street clothes will be Aaron Wiggins, who after racking up plenty of buckets has earned a night of rest against the Mavericks.
Here is everyone set to sit against Dallas in the Thunder's second preseason game.
Who is Sitting Out For OKC Thunder?
- Thomas Sorber (ACL) OUT
- Kenrich Williams (Knee Scope) OUT
- Jalen Williams (Wrist Surgery Rehab) OUT
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Preseason/Rest) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Preseason/Rest) OUT
- Lu Dort (Preseason/Rest) OUT
- Isaiah Hartenstein (Preseason/Rest) OUT
- Alex Caruso (Preseason/Rest) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Ankle Sprain) OUT
- Nikola Topic (Testicular Procedure) OUT
- Branden Carlson (Calf Soreness) OUT
- Aaron Wiggins (Rest) OUT
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Dallas Mavericks in the second night of a back-to-back to open their preseason slate in a game that sees 12 of the Thunder's 21 man training camp roster not suiting up. The Thunder will have to patch work this game together before returning home to resume training camp.
The next time out for OKC will be on Thursday, back in the friendly confines of the Paycom Center and facing a familar foe. A rematch of Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets with the Buzz City Crew flying west to take on a Thunder squad that might include more regular rotation players.