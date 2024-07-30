OKC Thunder Trading For Alex Caruso Tabbed 'Second-Best Acquisition' Of Offseason
The NBA is right in the thick of the offseason. Fortunately for basketball fans, the Olympics are underway and some high-level hoops are being played to bridge offseason movement and training camp.
Oklahoma City Thunder fans can see Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort hit the hardwood together, representing Canada in the Olympics.
However, with training camp still a ways away, offseason discourse will continue to take place. ESPN's Tim Bontemps polled 18 coaches, executives and scouts -- asking which acquisitions made this offseason were the best. The Thunder acquiring Alex Caruso in a trade from the Chicago Bulls was voted the second-best addition of the offseason.
Now, the Thunder had to trade Josh Giddey, a young guard with All-Star potential, to land the defensive force, but it'll end up being a trade that proves to be a needle-mover in Oklahoma City.
The Philadelphia 76ers signing Paul George from the LA Clippers was voted the best acquisition with six votes, followed by the Caruso trade with five votes.
Last season, the Thunder posted 57 regular season wins, followed by a first-round sweep of the New Orleans Pelicans.
"After Philadelphia got the most votes for having the best overall offseason, it wasn't a surprise that the George signing earned the most plaudits as the best individual move. Right behind it was the Caruso deal for Oklahoma City, which saw one of the league's best perimeter defenders go to the Thunder without the franchise having to part with a single draft pick," Bontemps wrote.
Despite being one of the best perimeter defenders in the league -- which will be lethal when on the court with Dort and Chet Holmgren, two of the best defenders at their respective positions -- Caruso is a solid outside shooter, which will provide further spacing for a drive-heavy offense.
Caruso brings championship experience and a veteran mentality to a young, young team ready to ensure the championship window is open for years to come.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.