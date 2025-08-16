OKC Thunder Trio Boasts Top Tier Defensive Ratings in NBA 2K26
Oklahoma City has certainly put the basketball world on notice this summer — that’s kind of what happens when you win an NBA championship. This team has turned non-believers into full on believers, and erased any doubts across the board. That doesn’t just go for the team, too. Plenty narratives and opinions around specific players have been altered, too.
Over the course of the postseason, the rest of the NBA community got to see what Thunder fans already knew — the defense was unbelievable, and even historic. The team defense fully bought into Mark Daigneault’s scheme and caused complete chaos. Even when shots weren’t falling and the offense dried up, the Thunder leaned into their defense to win a championship.
The team defense was elevated to a historic level because of how talented each individual defender was. Oklahoma City had a plethora of players that, honestly, could be the top defender on a handful of different teams across the league.
Those players were recognized this summer with awards and accolades, like Jalen Williams and Lu Dort qualifying for All-Defensive teams.
Now, when the next generation downloads NBA 2K26, they’ll be able to experience those elite individual defenders, too. 2K has been rolling out player ratings and attributes this week, and Oklahoma City’s group has been busy.
On Saturday, the video game debuted the top perimeter defenders in the game, and the Thunder were well represented. Oklahoma City landed three players in the Top 5 of the category, with Lu Dort topping the list at a 94 rating, Alex Caruso following close behind at third overall with a 93, and Jalen Williams rounding out the Top 5 at a 92.
It's a well-earned honor for every Thunder player listed, and while we only know the category's Top 10, there are likely several other Thunder players following close behind. Both Cason Wallace and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have been listed high in other defensive categories and could've qualified for a list like this.
Dort has been locking down opposing guards for Oklahoma City over the last few seasons, and Thunder fans have grown to appreciate how much of a menace he is on that end of the floor. With the addition of Caruso, the ascension of Wallace, and the complete transformation of Williams, it's hard to find a weak link throughout the Thunder's rotation.
This team's perimeter defenders have given Oklahoma City a secret weapon in high-stakes games, and now they'll do the same in the video game world.