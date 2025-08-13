OKC Thunder Trio Ranks Top 10 in NBA 2K Steals Ranking
After years of trying to prove the doubters wrong, it has been a season — and summer — full of affirmation for this Oklahoma City Thunder team. Winning the franchise’s first title proved to everyone that this Thunder squad, and its core players, are the real deal. And not only are they the real deal, but they’re here to stay.
With the team success has come validating individual accolades too. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won the league’s MVP Award, and Jalen Williams received All-NBA honors — as well as All-Defensive honors. Lu Dort was finally recognized as a world class defender, too, joining Williams with the All-Defensive honors. This Thunder team has so many quality players within its core, and there’s no sneaking up on anybody anymore.
One way that has been evident this summer is through the NBA 2K video game. Over the rebuild, 2K hasn’t been too kind to the Thunder — and perhaps rightfully so. Young fans of the game didn’t know many of Oklahoma City’s players, and picking to play as a team in the lottery isn’t too appealing. It has been a new dawn for the Thunder in the world of virtual basketball over the last two years, though, as the team has skyrocketed to the top.
The most obvious example of this is Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City’s superstar, gracing the cover of 2K26. It has been quite some time since the Thunder had a cover athlete, and SGA put them back on the map. He’s, understandably, at the top of nearly every category, but other Thunder players are receiving some shine too. Isaiah Joe was listed as one of the game’s best 3-point shooters — and rightfully so, he has been one of the NBA’s most accurate long-range shooters over the last few years.
On Wednesday, NBA 2K released the Top 10 category for the players with the highest rated steals attribute in the game. To no surprise, the Thunder was busy owning the entire category.
Alex Caruso netted a 97 in the department, good for third overall in the entire game. He was followed by his apprentice, Cason Wallace, who notched a 96 and ranked No. 6. The MVP, Gilgeous-Alexander, rounded out the Top 10 claiming the last spot at a 90.
The scary part about the Thunder's ratings, and in real life, is the team's arguably two toughest defenders, Jalen Williams and Lu Dort weren't listed in the Top 10. It just goes to show how dominant Oklahoma City's defense is, and will continue to be, with talent and depth across the roster.
Just like in real life, the Thunder's defense in the NBA 2K video game will be top-notch. Deservedly so, too.