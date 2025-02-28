Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks [2/28]: Updated Injury Report, Betting Odds

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Atlanta Hawks on Friday inside the State Farm Arena as the two update its injury report and the betting odds shift.

Rylan Stiles

Oct 27, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket around Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket around Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Atlanta Hawks in the midst of a three game road trip. The OKC Thunder are aiming for a season-series sweep of the Hawks, but it will be a tad tougher due to additions to the injury report.

Updated NBA Injury Report

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Alex Caruso (Rest) OUT
  • Chet Holmgren (Calf Contusion) Questionable
  • Ousmane Dieng (Wrist) OUT
  • Isaiah Hartenstein (nasal fracture) Available
  • Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
  • Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
  • Alex Ducas (GL) OUT
  • Brandon Carlson (GL) OUT
  • Dillion Jones (GL) OUT

Atlanta Hawks

  • Trae Young (Achilles) Probable
  • Daeqwon Plowden (GL) Questionable
  • Kobe Bufkin (shoulder) OUT
  • Jalen Johnson (Shoulder) OUT
  • Vit Krejci (Lumbar) OUT
  • Larry Nance Jr. (Right Medial Femoral Condyle Fracture) OUT

Updated NBA Betting Odds

The Oklahoma City Thunder opened up as 12.5-point favorites against the Atlanta Hawks according to FanDuel but that mark has creeped down to 11 points in favor of Oklahoma City, as the Thunder aim for a season-series sweep over the Hawks.

The shifting line makes sense with the Thunder's addition to the injury report, perhaps being without one of its four best players in Holmgren.

Up next, the OKC Thunder head south to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday to wrap up a three game road trip.

Rylan Stiles
RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

