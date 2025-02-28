OKC Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks [2/28]: Updated Injury Report, Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Atlanta Hawks in the midst of a three game road trip. The OKC Thunder are aiming for a season-series sweep of the Hawks, but it will be a tad tougher due to additions to the injury report.
Updated NBA Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Alex Caruso (Rest) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Calf Contusion) Questionable
- Ousmane Dieng (Wrist) OUT
- Isaiah Hartenstein (nasal fracture) Available
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Alex Ducas (GL) OUT
- Brandon Carlson (GL) OUT
- Dillion Jones (GL) OUT
Atlanta Hawks
- Trae Young (Achilles) Probable
- Daeqwon Plowden (GL) Questionable
- Kobe Bufkin (shoulder) OUT
- Jalen Johnson (Shoulder) OUT
- Vit Krejci (Lumbar) OUT
- Larry Nance Jr. (Right Medial Femoral Condyle Fracture) OUT
Updated NBA Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder opened up as 12.5-point favorites against the Atlanta Hawks according to FanDuel but that mark has creeped down to 11 points in favor of Oklahoma City, as the Thunder aim for a season-series sweep over the Hawks.
The shifting line makes sense with the Thunder's addition to the injury report, perhaps being without one of its four best players in Holmgren.
Up next, the OKC Thunder head south to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday to wrap up a three game road trip.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.