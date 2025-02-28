OKC Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks: Game Preview, Betting Odds, Keys to Game
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Atlanta Hawks as the two face off for the second and final time this season. after hte Thunder took the first contest at home earlier in the campaign. The OKC Thunder are coming off an 18 point comeback win over Brooklyn while the Hawks attempted to buck a one game skid with a 5-5 record in their last ten tilts.
Oklahoma City should be able to sweep the season series between this two foes, but it will take a few key breaks going its way.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 12.5-point favorites against the Atlanta Hawks, and the total over/under is 241 points, according to FanDuel.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are massive favorites against the Atlanta Hawks and a fast start on Friday night could lead to a lopsided win for the OKC Thunder. The Bricktown ballers have to avoid letting the Hawks get comfortable and settled in offensively as this team will have little chance to play catchup against the Thunder.
A high quality shooting night should spread out the Hawks defense and put them in a bind trying to cover the Thunder's athleticism, making the 3-point percentage a massive key in this contest.
If Lu Dort can bounce back from a February dip shooting the ball, it changes the amount of options the Thunder have on offense, and the Hawks are a team that should give the defensive ace room to stroke it from beyond the arc.
How the double big lineups perform will always be a talking point for Oklahoma City, but the Hawks have a front court that can make these lineups not only viable but battle tested.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (47-11) vs. Atlanta Hawks (27-32)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Alex Caruso (Rest) OUT
- Isaiah Hartenstein (nasal fracture) Available
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Alex Ducas (GL) OUT
- Brandon Carlson (GL) OUT
- Dillion Jones (GL) OUT
Atlanta Hawks
- Trae Young (Achilles) Probable
- Daeqwon Plowden (GL) Questionable
- Kobe Bufkin (shoulder) OUT
- Jalen Johnson (Shoulder) OUT
- Vit Krejci (Lumbar) OUT
- Larry Nance Jr. (Right Medial Femoral Condyle Fracture) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Friday, February 28, 2025 at 6:30 PM CT
LOCATION:
State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA
TV/RADIO:
FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to remain perfect on this three game road trip with a game against the Atlanta Hawks that they should have in hand with the talent disparity. Up next, the OKC Thunder close out this road stand to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.