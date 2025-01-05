OKC Thunder vs. Boston Celtics [1/5]: Updated Injury Report, Betting Odds
The Celtics come in not only as defending champs, which excites the Thunder, but riding a three game winning streak - hoping to snap the Thunder's stretch of rattling off 14 straight wins.
Oklahoma City will be without three key rotational pieces in this matchup against the Boston Celtics. No Alex Caruso and Chet Holmgren, which the Thunder have overcame many times throughout this season with Holmgren sidelined for the majority of the regular season and Caruso in and out of the lineup with injuries.
Though, in this game, things will be different with Ajay Mitchell also in street clothes, after suffering a toe sprain in the Thunder's last game against the New York Knicks that saw him exit early.
Updated NBA Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Alex Caruso (Hip) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (GL) OUT
- Dillon Jones (GL) OUT
- Branden Carlson (GL) Probable
Boston Celtics
- Jaylen Brown (shoulder) Questionable
- JD Davidson (GL) OUT
- Drew Peterson (GL) OUT
- Baylor Schelerman (GL) OUT
- Anton Watson (GL) OUT
Updated NBA Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder are battling the Boston Celtics in what should be a highly competitive game. As the Vegas lines show, FanDuel has this game at basically a pick 'em, with the Oklahoma City Thunder favored by two points.
This is one of the slightest margins the Thunder have ever faced this season, riding a 14 game winning streak which has never been tested like this. Against one of the top teams in the NBA without three key rotational pieces.
