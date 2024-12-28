OKC Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets [12/28]: Updated Injury Report, Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder stroll into Charlotte in search of its tenth straight win. Though, despite the Hornets lowly 7-23 record, this will not be a push-over contest. The Thunder have plenty of injuries to navigate through on the front end of a road-home back-to-back set.
Not only do the Thunder have to withstand missing four rotational pieces, but OKC must avoid looking ahead to an important date against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday inside the Paycom Center.
The Thunder will see Cason Wallace miss his first game of his NBA career in this contest - down all three of its top perimeter defenders.
Updated Injury Report:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (hip) OUT
- Alex Caruso (hip) OUT
- Lu Dort (ankle) OUT
- Cason Wallace (quad) OUT
- Adam Flagler (GL) OUT
- Alex Ducas (GL) OUT
- Branden Carlson (concussion) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
Charlotte Hornets
- LaMelo Ball (ankle) Questionable
- Brandon Miller (ankle) Questionable
- Mark Williams (thumb) Questionable
- Cody Martin (knee) Questionable
- Tre Mann (disc) OUT
- Grant Williams (ACL) OUT
- KJ Simpson (GL) OUT
- Nick Smith Jr. (GL) OUT
Updated Betting Odds:
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets go toe-to-toe with the OKC Thunder still 12.5 point favorites despite the injuries for each side. OKC will have a tough test tonight without four rotational pieces and managing the front end of a back-to-back but the talent disparity still favors the Thunder.
