OKC Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets: Game Preview, How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder are on the front end of a back-to-back, completing a two-game mini Eastern Conference road trip in Charlotte against the Hornets, before returning home for an elongated home stand, starting on the second night of a back-to-back against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.
Each team comes into this contest banged up, with the Thunder missing four rotational pieces and the Hornets potentially without five.
The Thunder are riding a nine game winning streak while the Hornets are on a six game skid, 1-9 in its last ten games.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 12.5-point favorites against the Charlotte Hornets, and the total over/under is 215 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to shoot the ball in a massive way on the road - particularly Isaiah Joe finding his groove from beyond the arc. With so many of its defensive weapons out, the Thunder can not compound the issue with a poor shooting night.
Jalen Williams has struggled lately offensively and the Hornets seem like the perfect get-right game for the rising star before a homestand littered with contenders.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stamped his MVP case on Thursday against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday but on Saturday, if he carries the mangled Thunder to its tenth straight win it will be its tenth straight win.
Isaiah Hartenstein has to continue to be an anchor defensively, in a game where the perimeter might lapse, the seven-footer has to be home to deter shots at the rim.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (24-5) vs. Charlotte Hornets (7-23)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (hip) OUT
- Alex Caruso (hip) OUT
- Lu Dort (ankle) OUT
- Cason Wallace (quad) OUT
- Adam Flagler (GL) OUT
- Alex Ducas (GL) OUT
- Branden Carlson (concussion) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
Charlotte Hornets
- LaMelo Ball (ankle) Questionable
- Brandon Miller (ankle) Questionable
- Mark Williams (thumb) Questionable
- Tre Mann (disc) OUT
- Grant Williams (ACL) OUT
- KJ Simpson (GL) OUT
- Nick Smith Jr. (GL) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 5:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC
TV/RADIO:
Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday evening with sights set on its tenth straight win. The Thunder are extremely banged up and despite the large point spread will have to fight on the front end of the back to back against the buzz city crew. Up next, Oklahoma City returns home to host Memphis on Sunday.
