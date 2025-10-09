OKC Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets Injury Report
Tonight, the Oklahoma City Thunder will play their third preseason contest, again facing off against the Charlotte Hornets, this time at home.
So far, preseason has been a tale of two games for OKC.
They opened up their preseason slate against Charlotte, cruising to a not-so-close 135-114 win behind a number of impressive offensive performances. Aaron Wiggins scored 23 points on 71% shooting, Chris Youngblood added 20 off the bench courtesy of five triples, and Jazzman Gortman, Jaylin Williams, Ousmane Dieng, Malevy Leons and Nikola Topic all finished in double-figure scoring too.
Unfortunately, OKC couldn’t replicate their offensive success against the Mavericks.
In facing down Dallas’ new frontcourt wall of Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II and No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, the Thunder lost 106-89, showing little of the offensive firepower they did the night before. The reserves fought back valiantly to make it a six-point contest near the end, but for the most part it was a rout.
Now, potentially with their championship-level core back for the first time, the Thunder will be looking to bounce-back versus the Hornets. Players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Luguentz Dort and Alex Caruso have yet to make their 2025 preseason debuts. But the first time in the home arena could offer a great chance to do so.
Here’s where the team’s injury reports stand:
OKC Thunder Injuries:
Thomas Sorber — Out: ACL tear
Kenrich Williams — Out: Knee scope
Jalen Williams — Out: Wrist surgery
Nikola Topic — Out: Testicular Procedure
Charlotte Hornets Injuries:
Grant Williams — Out: Knee
Josh Green — Out: Shoulder
Rookie Thomas Sorber will unfortunately be a mainstay on the Thunder injury report, given he suffered an ACL tear in an offseason workout, and will be sidelined for his entire would-be debut season.
Kenrich Williams underwent an arthroscopic procedure last week, and is set to be sideline six to eight months. There’s currently no clear timetable for Jalen Williams as he works back from wrist surgery this offseason.
OKC’s newest addition to the IR would be Nikola Topic, who underwent testicular surgery following the team’s preseason debut against the Hornets. He’ll be reevaluated in four to six weeks.
There are currently no timetables for the return of Hornets contributors Grant Williams and Josh Green.
The Thunder and Hornets tip off tonight at 7 p.m. CT. Following tonight's bout, OKC will play just three more preseason games versus the Pacers, Bucks and Nuggets before taking on Houston on opening night on Oct. 21.