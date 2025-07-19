OKC Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets Summer League Preview
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Charlotte Hornets in the 2025 NBA Summer League playoffs. The Thunder have Hornets have each made the final four of the Sumer League single elimination tournament. Oklahoma City comes in as the No. 2 seed while the Buzz City crew represents the No. 3 seed.
Oklahoma City is attempting to make history with a win tonight they would be placed in the Summer League championship just weeks after winning the NBA title and hoisting the team's first Larry O'Brien Trophy.
The winner of this game will play in the title bout on Monday against the winner of the Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors semi-final contest to take place following this Thunder clash with the Hornets.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 1.5-point favorites against the Charlotte Hornets, and the total over/under is 186.5 points according to FanDuel.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR:
The Oklahoma City Thunder can continue its path to make history tonight by being the only team to ever win the NBA Championship and win the Summer League title just a month later. To accomplish that goal, they need to knock off the Charlotte Hornets to reach the title game in this single elimination four team tournament.
Chris Youngblood is the best player remaining who will for sure play for Oklahoma City and with an open two-way spot still up for grabs will be an important player to watch as the sharpshooter tries to continue his already impressive summer.
Oklahoma City didn't play Ajay Mitchell nor Nikola Topic in their last pool play game of the Summer, typically when guys begin to sit they do not jump back into action. However, this is a unique circumstance with it being a playoff game rather than a consolation game. Ultimately, you still have to think the Thunder will not play its electrifying back court but it is a storyline to watch up until tip-off.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (4-0) vs. Charlotte Hornets (4-0)
INJURIES:
The NBA does not release Injury reports for the NBA Summer League, the inactive list will only be made known closer to tip-off.
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Saturday, July 19, 2025 at 5:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Thomas & Mack Center - Las Vegas, NV
TV/RADIO:
FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, ESPN, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are attempting to push its way into the Summer League championship game to take on the winner of the Toronto Raptors-Sacramento Kings tilt. With a loss, that would put an end to the Thunder's Summer League session.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.