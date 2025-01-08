OKC Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers [1/8]: Updated Injury Report, Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers are going head to head on National television in what is the most fun matchup on the NBA slate. One that the league has continued to market throughout the last 24 hours.
Oklahoma City has to figure out how to navigate through missing three key rotational pieces when facing off with a fully healthy Cleveland squad.
The Thunder are riding a 15 game winning streak with two recent wins against the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics. The Cavs enter on a 10 game winning streak after previously riding a 15 game winning streak earlier this season.
Updated Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Alex Caruso (Hip) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (GL) OUT
- Dillon Jones (GL) OUT
- Adam Flagler (GL) OUT
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Sam Merrill (Ankle) Questionable
- Isaac Okoro (Shoulder) Questionable
- Emoni Bates (GL) OUT
- JT Thor (GL) OUT
- Luke Travers (GL) OUT
Updated NBA Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder opened up as a two-and-a-half-point underdog to the Cleveland Cavaliers this morning at Fanduel. A line that has stayed steady throughout the game with the Thunder still 2.5-point dogs in Cleveland.
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder travel to New York to take on the Knicks inside the Madison Square Garden.
