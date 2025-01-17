OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks [1/17]: Updated Injury Report, Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder is going toe to toe with the Dallas Mavericks on the second night of a back to back. The Thunder are fresh off a beat down of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday in the Paycom Center and now skip down to Dallas - where the Thunder are 7-0 this season on the second leg of a back to back.
Both teams will be missing key pieces in this contest. The Mavericks are without superstar Luka Doncic, rising star Dereck Lively II and even see Kyrie Irving's status up in the air. Oklahoma City is without three rotational pieces in Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and Ajay Mitchell.
Updated Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (GL) Available, Recalled
- Dillon Jones (GL) OUT
- Adam Flagler (GL) Available, Recalled
Dallas Mavericks
- Luka Doncic (Calf) OUT
- Dereck Lively II (Ankle) OUT
- Dante Exum (Wrist) OUT
- Kyrie Irving (Back) Questionable
Updated Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder opened up as a 6.5 point favorite over the Dallas Mavericks according to FanDuel when the bet was placed on the board last night. Currently, the Thunder has seen the line grow to 8.5 in Oklahoma City's direction.
Without Luka Doncic and Dereck Lively II this is not too surprising - but does the swelling line indicate Vegas knows something about Kyrie Irving's questionable game time status?
