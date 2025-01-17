OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Dallas Mavericks on the second night of a back-to-back. The Thunder are 7-0 on the second legs of back-to-back stretches. Oklahoma City is 1-1 against the Dallas Mavericks, with the loss coming at home when the Thunder were down both Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren.
In this game, that will be the case against for Oklahoma City but Dallas joins the CVS receipt long injury report club for this contest. Luka Doncic and Dereck Lively II as the headliners with Kyrie Irving tabbed as questionable.
Oklahoma City is coming off a blowout win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday in the Paycom Center but the traveling back-to-back is not as stressful when the short trip down to Dallas is on the back end.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 6.5-point favorites against the Dallas Mavericks, and the total over/under is 220.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to outwork the Dallas Mavericks, plain and simple. Daniel Gafford can still stuff the stat sheet but eventually, the Mavericks will have to fight fire with fire, as Jason Kidd will have to deploy a small ball lineup for segments of this game without Dereck Lively II. That is where the Thunder have to capitalize in those moments and scrap for each loose ball and long rebound.
With Irving questionable and Doncic out, the Thunder will have a clear separating factor of top-end talent. While it is always tough to perform on the second night of a back to back, Oklahoma City must see Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams muster high quality games in the scoring department.
PJ Washington has made a living dominating the Oklahoma City Thunder, however, that has a chance to change - and frankly, has to. With Lively II and Doncic out of the picture, even if Irving plays the Thunder will be able to play a more straight-up game. Sure, they will need to swarm Gafford in the paint, but it is much different than having your defense laser-focused on Doncic, Irving and Lively. In those settings, of course, Washington is left to knock down clean looks. In this matchup, Washington slides up the scouting report against a historically great defense by the numbers. It could put a pin in the Kentucky product's hot streak against Oklahoma City.
The Thunder have to find "one more" this can be a collection of guys, of course, but someone has to step up alongside the top two billings. In recent games, it has been a fourth quarter explosion from Aaron Wiggins or an eight 3-pointer night from Isaiah Joe to help push the Thunder over the edge, Oklahoma City could benefit from another one of those role players filling big numbers left on the injury report.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (34-6) vs. Dallas Mavericks (22-19)
INJURIES:
Note: The Oklahoma City Thunder are on the second night of a back to back, so the injury report below is the latest submitted for the Cleveland Cavaliers game on Thursday. The Thunder will release an updated version this afternoon, check back for that info.
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (GL) Available, Recalled
- Dillon Jones (GL) OUT
- Adam Flagler (GL) Available, Recalled
Dallas Mavericks
- Luka Doncic (Calf) OUT
- Dereck Lively II (Ankle) OUT
- Dante Exum (Wrist) OUT
- Kyrie Irving (Back) Questionable
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Friday, January 18, 2024 at 7:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX
TV/RADIO:
FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to remain perfect on second nights of a back to back in a tough road environment against a depleated Dallas Mavericks squad. The Thunder will get a day off on Saturday before taking on the Brooklyn Nets at home on Sunday.
