OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Betting Odds, Game Preview, Keys to Game
The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Denver Nuggets for the second time in eight games, looking for the same result as their first matchup - an opening night win in the same building. The Nuggets are beat up and the Thunder are off to a franchise best 7-0 start while playing historically great defense to start the season.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 7-point favorites against the Denver Nuggets, and the total over/under is 223.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder will again need to mirror Chet Holmgren's minutes with Nuggets star Nikola Jokic as they did on opening night. They also need a similar offensive outburst as Holmgren produced his last time out in Ball Arena after Mark Daigneault was able to steal some rest for the big man in the final frame of Monday's matchup with the Orlando Magic.
Jalen Williams came to life as a scorer against the Magic getting to his spots better and displaying the shooting stroke you would expect from the rising star, a repeat of that performance against a depleted Denver squad is the path to the Thunder's eighth lopsided victory.
Alex Caruso has not had it going offensively to this point in the season but the Thunder will still need to lean on him and their other defensive aces to harrass the Nuggets guards who are missing their steady force in Jamal Murray.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (8-0) vs. Denver Nuggets (4-3)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Kenrich Williams (Knee) OUT
- Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
- Isaiah Hartenstein (Hand) OUT
- Alex Ducas (G League) OUT
- Adam Flagler (G League) OUT
Denver Nuggets
- Jamal Murray (Concussion) OUT
- Aaron Gordon (Calf) OUT
- DaRon Holmes II (Achilles)
- PJ Hall (G League) OUT
- Vlatko Cancar (Ankle) Doubtful
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 9:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Ball Arena - Denver, CO
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder look to improve to 8-0 with two wins over the Denver Nuggets in this game against the short handed mile high city crew. Up next, the Thunder will open up a lengthy home stand by welcoming in the Houston Rockets to the Paycom Center on Friday.
