OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Game 3 Preview
This series is only two games old and has put the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets through massive emotional swings already.
Oklahoma City suffered a postseason heartbreaker in Game 1, botching its end of game execution to leave the door cracked for the Denver Nuggets to bust through.
In Game 2, the OKC Thunder responded with a massive blowout win over the Denver Nuggets, 149-106, in a game that lack competitiveness from the word go.
Now, the series shifts to Denver where these two squads get together for a swing game in the Mile High City.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 5-point favorites against the Denver Nuggets, and the total over/under is 233.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to punch first and set a ton physically in Game 3. Sure, the refs might have a tighter whistle, but the reality is, if you create the expectation of contact it could put the zebras in a tough spot in the postseason. Make them have a playoff whistle and look around pleading 'we can't call everythign!'
On that same note, it is impossible to take Jokic away again, but the Thunder have to continue to make him play in a crowd and disrupt him at the catch point of entry passes. The best player in the world will still get his, but continue to make life tough on him.
The old addage in the NBA remains that role players play better at home. This puts this series in an interesting spot. The Nuggets have failed to shoot the ball well in this series, so expect their capable shooters to find the bottom of the net more at home. On the flip side, what does this young Thunder supporting cast look like in a road playoff game after not shooting the ball well in this setting in Memphis a week ago? That could very well decide this one.
Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren must continue to play with force on both ends. For Williams it is about his aggressiveness getting to the cup both on and off the ball. For Holmgren, he has to assert himself on the glass and help shoulder the rebounding load.
With the wind at Denver's back having done its job to earn and split and now playing in front of the Nuggets faithful, can they protect the ball better than they have to this point in the series? If Denver forces this to be a halfcourt game, they will find a lot of success. If the Thunder continue to pile on fastbreak points, things trend in the right direction for OKC.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (1-1) vs. Denver Nuggets (1-1)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
Nikola Topic –– Knee: OUT
Denver Nuggets Injury Report
DaRon Holmes II –– Achilles: OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Friday, May 8, 2025 at 9:30 PM CT
LOCATION:
Ball Arena - Denver, CO
TV/RADIO:
ESPN, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Denver Nuggets for Games 3 and 4 in Denver before the series shifts back to the Paycom Center for a pivotal Game 5.
OKC must win one of these two in the Mile High City to steal back home court advantage.
