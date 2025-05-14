OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Game 6 Tip-Time Listed
The NBA Playoffs are getting down to the nitty gritty. The Indiana Pacers have already punched its ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Timberwolves and the Knicks both enjoy a 3-1 series lead in their second round matchups that can end on Wednesday.
That makes the Oklahoma City Thunder's second round clash with the Denver Nuggets the only competitive game on the board. The Nuggets wrestled away home court advantage from the Thunder by stealing Game 1 of the series before Oklahoma City re-gained the advantage by winning Game 2 and spliting in Denver. This set up a pivotal Game 5 in the Paycom Center with the series knotted up at two games.
Oklahoma City was able to make a massive come from behind win on Tuesday inside the Paycom Center, erasing the Nuggets 12 point lead including a nine point hole the Thunder found themselves in during the fourth quarter.
This win gives the Thunder a 3-2 series lead and two games to win one in an attempt to punch its ticket to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2016.
Up next will be Game 6 in Ball Arena in Denver, Co. With the Nuggets season on the line, Denver will need to dig deep to be able to force a Game 7 back in Bricktown on Sunday. Game 6 will take place on Thursday, in Ball Arena with tip-off slated for 7:30 PM CT.
The time for a possible Game 7 is not yet known.