OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Game 7 Preview
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the second round during the NBA Playoffs. The winner takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals, the loser fades into a summer of questions.
Oklahoma City earned the right with a 68-win season to play this game at home. Each side has one of the best players in the world in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic. They will be primed for big games on the biggest stage, but which of the role players will step up?
The Thunder have all the pressure on them after a historic season while the Nuggets are in a way, playing with house money, as they face less questions if Game 7 goes the wrong way.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 8.5-point favorites against the Denver Nuggets, and the total over/under is 213.5 points, according to FanDuel.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to shoot the ball better from beyond the arc. Role players typically play better at home, that old adage worked for Denver in Ball Arena during Game 6, it has to work for the OKC Thunder inside the Paycom Center.
Jalen Williams has not turned in quality box scores this series and has labored to score the ball. That is a large reason the Thunder find themselves being pushed to the brink and despite the somewhat unfair expectations on a third-year swingman, Williams has to be better. Is he good enough to be the Thunder's No. 2 option already? The answer to that question will be largely defined by this game. A fantastic output? The series averages get swept away. Another dud? A summer full of chatter is on deck.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has to play 40-plus minutes in this game. This goes against the Thunder's typical way of thinking, but they have never been in a Game 7 with this core. Things are different now. The best player on the best team has to play the large majority of the contest.
The Thunder have to conserve their fouls. A large part of this is not getting amped up to start the game. These two teams have no control over the physicality the refs will allow, but Oklahoma City can avoid giving away fouls away from the basket which they will need in an attempt to corral Nikola Jokic.
Oklahoma City has to hit their free throws. This has been a story all series, why are the Thunder failing at the line? Perhaps the players themselves don't even know, but it has to change.
OKC has to shut the water off on every Denver role player and if Jokic and Jamal Murray can still beat them without a massive game from its supporting cast, you tip your gap and head to exit interviews.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3) vs. Denver Nuggets (3-3)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
Nikola Topic –– Knee: OUT
Denver Nuggets Injury Report
DaRon Holmes II –– Achilles: OUT
Hunter Tyson –– Ankle: Questionable
Russell Westbrook –– Hand: Probable
Jamal Murray –– Illness: Probable
Aaron Gordon –– Hamstring: Questionable
WHEN:
Sunday, May 18, 2025 at 2:30 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
TV/RADIO:
ABC, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
This game will decide the fate of the Oklahoma City Thunder and its 68-win season. A second round exit would be a disappointment for the OKC Thunder after the work they put in during the regular season, but this is why you do the work. To have a do-or-die Game 7 on the home hardwood. The battle-tested Denver Nuggets have to be confident and motivated to win another game in the Paycom Center.
Up next, the winner of this game will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals and the loser heads for exit interviews to begin summer vacation.
