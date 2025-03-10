OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: Game Preview, Keys to the Game, Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets will tango for the second time in a little over 24 hours. This is the second night of a rare same team back-to-back, inside the Paycom Center. The Thunder earned an impressive win against the Nuggets last time out and now look to do it again.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 9-point favorites against the Denver Nuggets, and the total over/under is 238.5 points, according to FanDuel.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
On the second night of a back to back without knowing how is in or out of the lineup, one thing is certain: The Thunder have to use its depth to dominate Denver and exploit their lack of role thats capable of stepping up in games like this.
Jaylin Williams is on a hot streak over the last week, that trend continuing tonight would go a long way in getting OKC a win. The Arkansas product defended Nikola Jokic extremely well pitching in with Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren's efforts.
One of Cason Wallace, Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe or Alex Caruso needs to have a multi-3-point high scoring game in this contest.
The Thunder got off to a slow start last night but was able to recover for a win. In this game, Oklahoma City has to start faster instead of playing with fire.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (53-11) vs. Denver Nuggets (41-23)
INJURIES:
The Injury Reports have not been submitted yet by either team. On the second night of a back to back, teams are required to issue their report by 1 PM local time.
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Monday, March 10, 2025 at 7:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
TV/RADIO:
NBATV, FanDuel Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have already made a statement against these Denver Nuggets and game two of this back-to-back set is still up in the air as far as stakes without having the injury report in hand. Though, it is important overall as the Thunder seek to solidify a season-series win and the Nuggets want a split.
Up next, the OKC Thunder travel to Boston to take on the Celtics and begin a road swing that includes multiple Eastern Conference Playoff Teams.
