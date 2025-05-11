Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Injury Report Game 4

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Denver Nuggets in a battle of the second round with a chance to head to its first Western Conference Finals since 2016.

Rylan Stiles

May 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
May 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The season is on the line for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The roster that was good enough to win 68 games in the regular season has fallen short in a pair of critical games in this second round set.

With the Thunder down 2-1 in the series, Game 4 will decide its season. Will the OKC Thunder at least be able to battle? Because falling down 3-1 cements a season worthy of regular season praise and postseason lament. But if they can knot the series up a two games apiece, everything is back on the table for Oklahoma City, as they host Game 5 in the Paycom Center, Tuesday.

OKC and Denver have each been fortunate. While everyone deals with bumps and bruises this time of year, the Thunder and Nuggets have only ruled out its two redshirt rookies for any of the first four games.

The next time the Thunder win a big playoff game, on the road, while shooting the pill well, it will be the first time. However, the best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is right now.

NBA Injury Report

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

Nikola Topic –– Knee: OUT

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

DaRon Holmes II –– Achilles: OUT

Up next, this series shifts to Oklahoma City for Game 5. The stakes of that contest are unknown. It could lead to the Thunder being on the brink of elimination or a chance to wrestle back control of this series in the Paycom Center. That will be determined this afternoon in Ball Arena.

Published
Rylan Stiles
RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

Home/News