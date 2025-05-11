OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Injury Report Game 4
The season is on the line for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The roster that was good enough to win 68 games in the regular season has fallen short in a pair of critical games in this second round set.
With the Thunder down 2-1 in the series, Game 4 will decide its season. Will the OKC Thunder at least be able to battle? Because falling down 3-1 cements a season worthy of regular season praise and postseason lament. But if they can knot the series up a two games apiece, everything is back on the table for Oklahoma City, as they host Game 5 in the Paycom Center, Tuesday.
OKC and Denver have each been fortunate. While everyone deals with bumps and bruises this time of year, the Thunder and Nuggets have only ruled out its two redshirt rookies for any of the first four games.
The next time the Thunder win a big playoff game, on the road, while shooting the pill well, it will be the first time. However, the best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is right now.
NBA Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
Nikola Topic –– Knee: OUT
Denver Nuggets Injury Report
DaRon Holmes II –– Achilles: OUT
Up next, this series shifts to Oklahoma City for Game 5. The stakes of that contest are unknown. It could lead to the Thunder being on the brink of elimination or a chance to wrestle back control of this series in the Paycom Center. That will be determined this afternoon in Ball Arena.