OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Injury Report Game 5

The Oklahoma City Thunder are battling the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Game 5 will swing the series and the Thunder have to protect home court. Here are the injury reports for each side.

May 11, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) dive for a loose ball in the fourth quarter during game four of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Denver Nuggets in a heated second round series during the 2025 NBA Playoffs, which has been the most competitive of the round.

The two sides have alternated wins back-and-forth to date, leading the best-of-7 set to a dead even 2-2 tie entering Game 5. This now becomes a best-of-3 set with two more wins needed in the next three games to cap off the series.

After dropping Game 1, the Thunder have to rattle off a pair of wins at some point to tkae the series, and on the heels of their clutch time win in Game 4, this is the Thunder's best chance to grab control of the second round bout.

At home for Game 5, the Oklahoma City Thunder have to protect home court to avoid a potential elimination game in Game 6. A year ago, the OKC Thunder failed to do so, dropping Game 5 to the Dallas Mavericks and ending its season on the road in Game 6.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets are as healthy as can be at this time of year. Aside from the two rookies using a red shirt year, only Hunter Tyson is on the injury report for either side.

NBA Injury Report

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

Nikola Topic –– Knee: OUT

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Hunter Tyson –– Ankle: OUT

DaRon Holmes II –– Achilles: OUT

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 on Thursday at Ball Arena which will serve as an elimination game for the loser of tonight's tilt.

