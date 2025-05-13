OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Injury Report Game 5
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Denver Nuggets in a heated second round series during the 2025 NBA Playoffs, which has been the most competitive of the round.
The two sides have alternated wins back-and-forth to date, leading the best-of-7 set to a dead even 2-2 tie entering Game 5. This now becomes a best-of-3 set with two more wins needed in the next three games to cap off the series.
After dropping Game 1, the Thunder have to rattle off a pair of wins at some point to tkae the series, and on the heels of their clutch time win in Game 4, this is the Thunder's best chance to grab control of the second round bout.
At home for Game 5, the Oklahoma City Thunder have to protect home court to avoid a potential elimination game in Game 6. A year ago, the OKC Thunder failed to do so, dropping Game 5 to the Dallas Mavericks and ending its season on the road in Game 6.
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets are as healthy as can be at this time of year. Aside from the two rookies using a red shirt year, only Hunter Tyson is on the injury report for either side.
NBA Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
Nikola Topic –– Knee: OUT
Denver Nuggets Injury Report
Hunter Tyson –– Ankle: OUT
DaRon Holmes II –– Achilles: OUT
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 on Thursday at Ball Arena which will serve as an elimination game for the loser of tonight's tilt.