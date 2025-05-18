OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Injury Report Game 7
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Denver Nuggets in a do-or-die Game 7 of this second round matchup in the NBA Playoffs.
Oklahoma City won two straight games in Game 4 and Game 5 to secure a right to this Game 7 after the Denver Nuggets beat the Thunder in Game 6 at Ball Arena.
It all comes down to this tilt at the Paycom Center on Sunday, May 18 with tip-off slated for 2:30 on ABC.
On top of the outcome of the game being up-in-the-air with two tightly contested teams, the injury status of one of the best players in the series, Aaron Gordon, is in question. Gordon is being tasked with attempting to fight through a hamstring injury after a calf injury earlier this season that no one quite knows how much –– if at all –– it is still bothering him.
Jamal Murray and Russell Westbrook are each on the report as well, but the Denver Nuggets tab each as probable so their status is in less jeopardy. Murray has already fought through this illness to have a massive Game 6 to be able pull the Nuggets through for another win.
Plenty is riding on this game, the pressure of every possession will weigh on especially the young Thunder hoping to avoid being upset and ending its season in disappointment.
NBA Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
Nikola Topic –– Knee: OUT
Denver Nuggets Injury Report
Jamal Murray –– Illness: Probable
Russell Westbrook –– Hand: Probable
Aaron Gordon –– Hamstring: Questionable
Hunter Tyson –- Ankle: Questionable
DaRon Holmes II –– Achilles: OUT
Up next, the winner of this Game 7 will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. Game 1 of that series will be on Tuesday, May 20 either in the Paycom Center or Ball arena. The loser begins an offseason with some questions to answer and disappointment to deal with.