OKC Thunder vs. Houston Rockets [3/3]: Updated Injury Report, Betting Odd
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Houston Rockets on the second leg of a back-to-back as the Thunder look to extend its three game winning streak. The Houston Rockets are looking to rebound after a loss to the Sacramento Kings which dropped its record over the last ten games to 5-5. The Thunder are 8-2 over that same span.
The Thunder are 2-1 this season against the Houston Rockets with two games to play. After this contest, the Oklahoma City Thunder will travel to Houston in April to battle the Rockets one last time. The last meeting between these two saw the Thunder take home a win in Vegas during the NBA Cup semi-final.
Updated NBA Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren (Ankle) Available
- Isaiah Hartenstein (Facila Fracture) Available
- Isaiah Joe (Back) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (Wrist) Available
- Branden Carlson (GL) Available
- Alex Ducas (GL) Available
- Dillon Jones (GL) Available
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
Houston Rockets
- Steven Adams (Ankle) Questionable
- Dillon Brooks (Knee) Questionable
- Tari Eason (lower leg) Questionable
- Alprene Sengun (Back) Questionable
- Amen Thompson (Shoulder) Questionable
- Fred VanVleet (Ankle) OUT
- N'Faly Dante (GL) Available
- Jack Mcveigh (GL) Available
- Cody Zeller (Not with the Team) OUT
Updated Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder opened up as a 10.5-point favorite over the Houston Rockets, according to FanDuel, in a line that has dipped to 9.5, still in favor of the OKC Thunder.
