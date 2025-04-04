OKC Thunder vs. Houston Rockets NBA Injury Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Houston Rockets on Friday in H-Town as the two foes get to face off for a fifth time this season. The Thunder and Rockets got together in the Vegas Semi-Final NBA Cup tournament that saw OKC take a win. OKC has the season-series edge 3-1 entering tonight.
OKC is hoping to extend its winning streak to 12 games as it sits with a 64-12 record and has rattled off plenty of NBA records to date. The next one on the docket could be the most all-time wins by double-digit points. Right now, the Thunder are tied for that record (50 with the 1972 Los Angeles Lakers), but with one more they grab it all to themselves.
The Houston Rockets are fully healthy, only missing Dillon Brooks in this contest due to a league suspension for too many technical fouls. Oklahoma City has a pair of rotational players on its injury report but are otherwise healthy for this stage of the season.
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder
Jaylin Williams –– Ankle: OUT
Ousmane Dieng –– Calf: OUT
Isaiah Joe –– Knee: Questionable
Alex Ducas –– Quad: OUT
Ajay Mitchell –– Toe: OUT
Nikola Topic –– ACL: OUT
Houston Rockets
Dillon Brooks –– Suspension: OUT
Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder return to the Paycom Center to begin a baseball style series with the Los Angeles Lakers. That two game stint beginning on Sunday and wrapping up Tuesday will conclude the Thunder's home slate for the regular season.