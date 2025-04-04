Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder vs. Houston Rockets NBA Injury Report

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Houston Rockets as each side has submitted an NBA Injury Report.

Rylan Stiles

Dec 14, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) shoots against Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) during the first half in a semifinal of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Houston Rockets on Friday in H-Town as the two foes get to face off for a fifth time this season. The Thunder and Rockets got together in the Vegas Semi-Final NBA Cup tournament that saw OKC take a win. OKC has the season-series edge 3-1 entering tonight.

OKC is hoping to extend its winning streak to 12 games as it sits with a 64-12 record and has rattled off plenty of NBA records to date. The next one on the docket could be the most all-time wins by double-digit points. Right now, the Thunder are tied for that record (50 with the 1972 Los Angeles Lakers), but with one more they grab it all to themselves.

The Houston Rockets are fully healthy, only missing Dillon Brooks in this contest due to a league suspension for too many technical fouls. Oklahoma City has a pair of rotational players on its injury report but are otherwise healthy for this stage of the season.

INJURIES:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Jaylin Williams –– Ankle: OUT

Ousmane Dieng –– Calf: OUT

Isaiah Joe –– Knee: Questionable

Alex Ducas –– Quad: OUT

Ajay Mitchell –– Toe: OUT

Nikola Topic –– ACL: OUT

Houston Rockets

Dillon Brooks –– Suspension: OUT

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder return to the Paycom Center to begin a baseball style series with the Los Angeles Lakers. That two game stint beginning on Sunday and wrapping up Tuesday will conclude the Thunder's home slate for the regular season.

