OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Game 4 NBA Finals Preview
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Indiana Pacers and hoping to avoid a disasterous 3-1 hole if they drop its second straight game for the first time all postseason. The Thunder have avoided letting losses linger and turn into streaks, and that trend must continue if Oklahoma City hopes to save its 68-win season.
Oklahoma City has to take on the Indiana Pacers in the Gainbridge Fieldhouse barn that will be rocking smelling blood in the water as each team battles for its first ring in team history.
Here is everything you need to know about this matchup.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 6-point favorites against the Indiana Pacers, and the total over/under is 225.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have limited the turnovers that piled up over the course of Game 3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams are the head of the snake in this category and must help keep this number in check as well as the silly mistakes on three inbound passes.
OKC Thunder must find a better groove on the offensive end to navigate this athletic and quick Pacers defense that was blowing up screens and hand offs to the point of discomfort for Oklahoma City. The Thunder were forced into turnovers and bad shots resulting in one made bucket in the final five minutes of the contest, not good enough for a win in March much less June.
Oklahoma City died on far too many screens, its historically great defense has to get back to the basics of fighting over screens and making life hard on Indiana by keeping its best point of attack defenders on the ball.
The Thunder were dominated in the paint in Game 3 but that can not happen in the fourth game of this set or Oklahoma City will remain ringless. OKC has to gain consistent buckets in the mid-range and at the rim with a large chunk of them coming in the painted area.
Oklahoma City must be competitive in the 3-point category. The Pacers got a win without shooting the ball well at home, that trend is not likely to continue. With Indiana expected to shoot the ball better from distance, the Thunder must match them.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (1-2) vs. Indiana Pacers (2-1)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
Nikola Topic –– Knee: OUT
Indiana Pacers Injury Report
Jarace Walker –– Ankle: OUT
Isaiah Jackson –– Achilles: OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Friday, June 13, 2025 at 7:30 PM CT
LOCATION:
Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN
TV/RADIO:
ABC, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals and the Thunder have its backs against the wall at the risk of heading down 3-1 in the series and putting its title hopes on life support.
Up next, the OKC Thunder are heading home to play the Indiana Pacers in a pivotal Game 5 that could quickly turn into a stave off elimination game for the Bricktown Ballers.
