OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Game 5 NBA Finals Preview
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals with the series knotted up at two games each. Neither side has won an NBA Championship in club history and are closer now than they ever have been, halfway home in the race to four.
After Oklahoma City stole Game 4 in the final hour, the Thunder return home to the Paycom Center for a Game 5 that will swing the series. The Bricktown Ballers need a great showing from its role players who typically shoot the ball better at home and have to carry over its defensive fire from the fourth quarter to Game 5.
Indiana has its back against the wall for the first time in the NBA Playoffs, the Thunder can lean on the experience from the Denver Nuggets series in hopes of getting out of this jam which dates back to Game 1.
Here is everything you need to know about this key Game 5 for the Oklahoma City Thunder and indiana Pacers.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 9.5-point favorites against the Indiana Pacers, and the total over/under is 224 points according to FanDuel.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder's defense has to play at its typical historic level. The Thunder shut down the Pacers offense to the tune of just 17 points in the fourth quarter, a trend that must continue. When Indiana is limited to under 110 points, they struggle to secure wins.
OKC has to shoot the ball better from beyond the arc, the Thunder are rank No. 13 of 16 playoff teams from beyond the arc. This has been a poor trend the entire postseason but they need two more hot 3-point shooting nights of the next three games to earn its first title in club history. Role players typically play better at home, Oklahoma City should see role players such as Aaron Wiggins have better scoring nights.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has to find ways to attack this intense and active Pacers defense spearheaded by Andrew Nembhard. In the final frame of Friday's tilt, Gilgeous-Alexander posted 15 points and that can be parlayed into a massive game Monday.
Jalen Williams must continue his scoring prowess from Game 4, which was arguably his best –– and most impactful –– playoff game to date. When the Santa Clara product gets downhill to put pressure on the rim and the Pacers defense it opens up the floor in a big way for Oklahoma City.
The Thunder can hope for a special showing against Tyrese Haliburton who has gotten more comfortable as the series went on but Oklahoma City got back to its identity of battling over more screens and allowing them to keep its best defenders on the best opposing player.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (2-2) vs. Indiana Pacers (2-2)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder:
Nikola Topic –– Knee: OUT
Indiana Pacers:
Jarace Walker –– Ankle: OUT
Isaiah Jackson –– Achilles: OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Monday, June 16, 2025 at 7:30 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
TV/RADIO:
ABC, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to win this game to gain control of the NBA Finals. The Thunder have to take care of business in the Paycom Center and need to buck a trend of the Pacers never losing two playoff games in a row, one that has to happen for Oklahoma City to win a championship due to dropping Game 1.
This is the best chance the Thunder will have in this series to change that stat. Up next, Oklahoma City and Indiana will get together again in Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday, which will be the first time in this set that team has a chance to win the title.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.