What to Watch For in OKC Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Charlotte Hornets, this is the second night of a back-to-back looking to bounce back from Sunday's loss to the Phoenix Suns. The Thunder snapped a four game winning streak and fell to 30-6, still the best record in the league but have seen a run of losses in the past three weeks.

This game at home, where the Thunder have only lost one game this season, and even in the midst of a travel back-to-back, the Oklahoma City Thunder have to capitalize on playing the lowly Charlotte Hornets in the Paycom Center and sweep the season series with the buzz city crew to get back on track.

The Hornets have tabbed Kon Knueppel, Moussa Diabate and Tidjane Salaun as questionable while Brandon Miller is probable. Though, Charlotte will be without stand out rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will release their injury report later this afternoon as is the nature of being on the second leg of a back-to-back.

Nov 15, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

What to Watch For

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander needs a bounce back game after laboring his way to 25 points on 22 shots. Oklahoma City needs their superstar to have a get right game and the good news is throughout his career he has been great at responding to games like this.

Jalen Williams had a more vintage performance Sunday. Sure, it wasn't perfect with four turnovers and an ill advised triple, but in total he went for 23 points on 69% shooting and was lethal in the mid-range and at the rim. Can he do that again on the second night of a back to back.

Chet Holmgren is building on a great week as a shot blocker with three or more blocks in four of the Thunder's last five games, a stretch that includes three double doubles.

Game Information

Date: Jan. 5

Matchup: OKC Thunder (30-6) vs. Charlotte Hornets (12-23)

Time: 07:00 PM CT

Location: Paycom Center –– Oklahoma City, OK

TV: FanDuel Sports OK

Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are facing a quick turnaround on a travel back-to-back set that sees the Bricktown Ballers aiming to bounce back from Sunday's loss in Phoenix which wrapped up a two game road swing. Now, the OKC Thunder enjoy a two game home stint against these Hornets and ending on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of the Oklahoma City Thunder's 2025-26 campaign as the Bricktown Ballers attempt to become back-to-back Champions, the NBA's first since the 2018 Golden State Warriors.