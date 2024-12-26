OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers are set to resume its regular season slate after a Christmas Break, with each team off the past two days. The Thunder travel to Indiana to take on the Pacers, riding an eight game winning streak, winners of nine of its last ten games. The Pacers are on a five game winning streak, which pulls its record to .500 and are 6-4 in their last ten games.
These are two teams playing high level basketball over the past handful of games who will be rested, but possibly shorthanded. The Thunder of course will miss Chet Holmgren due to a hip fracture while Alex Caruso is sidelined with a nagging hip injury. Indiana could miss a massive part of its rotation according to the injury report.
ODDS:
The Oklahoma City Thunder enter the day as 4.5-point favorites against the Indiana Pacers, and the total over/under is 227.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder must see Jalen Williams be at minimum the third best player on the floor. With the Thunder's injuries stacking up, seeing two key rotational pieces in street clothes for this contest, the top guys have to shoulder the load. Williams has had an up and down month and racing out to a high-scoring game in this one would help OKC extend its winning streak.
The Pacers are a top ten team in basketball shooting the trey ball, hitting triples at a 37 percent clip. On the other hand, the Thunder shoot just 35 percent from beyond the arc with cold stretches from distance racking up. Oklahoma City has to find the bottom of the net to secure a win, mainly from its role players - it will take an outlier shooting night from a rotation piece.
Oklahoma City has to outrebound Indiana, despite the size advantage for the Pacers they rank as the 29th team in the NBA in rebounds per game, the Thunder sit at 16th. Isaiah Hartenstein controlling the glass could create a runaway game for the Thunder.
The Pacers are a middle of the road team in terms of turnovers per game, the Thunder's defense is predicated on creating chaos and jumping the passing lanes. If this is a big turnover night for Indiana, post it in the win column for Oklahoma City.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (23-5) vs. Indiana Pacers (15-15)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder:
- Alex Caruso (Hip) OUT
- Branden Carlson (Concussion) OUT
- Alex Ducas (GL) OUT
- Adam Flagler (GL) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
Indiana Pacers:
- Isaiah Jackson (Achillies) OUT
- Aaron Nesmith (Ankle) OUT
- Myles Turner (Oblique) Questionable
- James Wiseman (Achillies) OUT
- Quenton Jackson (GL) OUT
- Tristen Newton (GL) OUT
Check out later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Thursday, December 26, 2024 at 6:00 PM CT
LOCATION:
Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN
TV/RADIO:
Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Indiana Pacers after a couple of days off without its defensive ace Alex Caruso. The Thunder will be short handed but must capitalize on a softened portion of the schedule before things get tougher. Even as the Pacers are playing red-hot.
