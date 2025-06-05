OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Finals Game 1 Preview
The NBA Finals are finally here. Game 1 begins tonight inside the Paycom Center between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are back in the Finals for the first time since 2012, the Pacers for the first time since 2000. Each team is seeking its first NBA Championship in franchise history.
There is plenty on the line and plenty of storylines to follow for the length of this series. However, this is just Game 1 in the race to four wins.
Here is everything you need to know about this matchup.
ODDS:
The Thunder enter the day as 9.5-point favorites against the Indiana Pacers, and the total over/under is 230.5 points, according to FanDuel.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
The Oklahoma City Thunder have to protect the 3-point line. While their defense is built around swarming the ball and relying on flying out late to contest triples, the Indiana Pacers will be able to exploit that with its playmaking. The Thunder must be consistent in harder closeouts.
Oklahoma City needs to see Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dominate as the head of the snake. What coverages do the Pacers have cooked up for the Thunder superstar? How does he handle that attention? This will go a long way in defining the contest.
The Thunder will likely see a repeat of Game 4 against the Timberwolves multiple times in this series, where role players are hitting for the Pacers and it will take an elite outing from OKC's big three to win them a game. Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren have to be ready for that chance to dominate this game offensively.
Isaiah Hartenstein could punish the Pacers for playing extreme drop on Gilgeous-Alexander if Turner is loading up for superstar drives, Gilgeous-Alexander can flip the ball over to Hartenstein for a mid-paint floater. If that shot is falling, it is great news for Oklahoma City.
RECORDS:
Oklahoma City Thunder (0-0) vs. Indiana Pacers (0-0)
INJURIES:
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
Nikola Topic –– Knee: OUT
Indiana Pacers Injury Report
Tony Bradley –– Hip: Questionable
Jarace Walker –– Ankle: OUT
Isaiah Jackson –– Achilles: OUT
WHEN:
Thursday, June 5, 2025 at 7:30 PM CT
LOCATION:
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
TV/RADIO:
ABC, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
FINAL WORD:
This is just a feel it out process, the opening gmae of the NBA Finals. But it is tough to keep that perspective when you understand exactly what it at stake. Game 1 is not the end all be all, it is an adjustment. The Thunder won its last Game 1 of the NBA Finals before losing the series. Rick Carlisle lost Game 1 of his most recent Finals before winning the title back in 2011.
Regardless of how much you attempt to bring level-headedness to this game, the outcome will define one side having a two day party leading into Game 2 and the other spiraling.
